Which psychologist suggested that primates were capable of experiencing human-like emotions?
A
B.F. Skinner
B
Charles Darwin
C
Jean Piaget
D
Sigmund Freud
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about identifying a psychologist who suggested that primates could experience emotions similar to humans.
Step 2: Recall that B.F. Skinner is known for behaviorism, focusing on observable behavior rather than emotions or internal states.
Step 3: Recognize that Jean Piaget is famous for his theory of cognitive development in children, not specifically for studying primate emotions.
Step 4: Note that Sigmund Freud focused on psychoanalysis and unconscious processes, not on primate emotions.
Step 5: Identify Charles Darwin as the psychologist who proposed that emotions have evolutionary origins and that primates share human-like emotions, based on his work on evolution and expression of emotions.
