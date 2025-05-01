Which of the following is NOT considered important for positive mental health?
A
Chronic sleep deprivation
B
Having supportive social relationships
C
Engaging in regular physical activity
D
Practicing effective stress management techniques
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of positive mental health, which generally includes factors that promote psychological well-being, resilience, and the ability to cope with stress.
Step 2: Identify the options that are typically associated with positive mental health, such as having supportive social relationships, engaging in regular physical activity, and practicing effective stress management techniques.
Step 3: Recognize that chronic sleep deprivation negatively impacts mental health by impairing cognitive function, mood regulation, and overall psychological well-being.
Step 4: Compare each option to the characteristics of positive mental health and determine which one does not contribute positively.
Step 5: Conclude that chronic sleep deprivation is NOT considered important for positive mental health because it undermines rather than supports mental well-being.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah