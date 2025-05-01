Which of the following best describes observable and measurable language in the context of psychology?
A
Dreams and fantasies expressed through storytelling
B
Unconscious motives influencing speech
C
Thoughts and feelings that are experienced internally
D
Behavior that can be seen and quantified, such as spoken words or gestures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in psychology, observable and measurable language refers to aspects of language that can be directly seen or recorded, rather than internal mental processes.
Identify that behaviors such as spoken words, gestures, or written language are examples of observable and measurable language because they can be objectively measured or quantified.
Recognize that internal experiences like dreams, fantasies, unconscious motives, thoughts, and feelings are not directly observable or measurable, as they occur inside the mind and require interpretation.
Compare the options given and focus on the one that describes language as a behavior that can be seen and quantified, which aligns with the psychological emphasis on observable data.
Conclude that the best description of observable and measurable language in psychology is 'Behavior that can be seen and quantified, such as spoken words or gestures.'
