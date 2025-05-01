Which of the following characteristics most clearly differentiates psychology from other related social sciences?
A
Its reliance on philosophical speculation rather than experimentation
B
Its exclusive emphasis on cultural and societal structures
C
Its study of economic systems and market trends
D
Its primary focus on individual behavior and mental processes through empirical scientific methods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core focus of psychology compared to other social sciences. Psychology primarily studies individual behavior and mental processes.
Understand that psychology relies heavily on empirical scientific methods, meaning it uses observation, experimentation, and data collection to draw conclusions.
Contrast this with other social sciences: for example, sociology emphasizes cultural and societal structures, while economics studies economic systems and market trends.
Recognize that psychology is distinct because it combines the study of mental processes (like thoughts, emotions, and cognition) with observable behavior, using scientific methods rather than philosophical speculation.
Summarize that the key differentiator is psychology's empirical approach to understanding individual behavior and mental processes, setting it apart from other social sciences that may focus more on groups, systems, or theoretical frameworks.
