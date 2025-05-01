Which of the following is a good example of a true/false question in the context of psychology?
A
Humans have five senses. True or False.
B
Which psychologist developed the theory of operant conditioning?
C
List three major approaches to psychology.
D
Explain the difference between sensation and perception.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of a true/false question. A true/false question presents a statement that the respondent must identify as either true or false, without requiring elaboration or multiple answers.
Step 2: Review each example to determine if it fits the true/false format. The first example, 'Humans have five senses. True or False,' is a clear statement that can be answered with 'true' or 'false.'
Step 3: Evaluate the other examples: 'Which psychologist developed the theory of operant conditioning?' is a short-answer question requiring a specific name, not true/false.
Step 4: 'List three major approaches to psychology' is a list or short-answer question, not suitable for true/false format.
Step 5: 'Explain the difference between sensation and perception' is an open-ended question requiring explanation, not true/false. Therefore, the first example is the best true/false question.
