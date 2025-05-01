Which of the following is true regarding the field of psychology?
A
Psychology only focuses on treating mental illnesses.
B
Psychology does not use empirical methods for research.
C
Psychology is the scientific study of behavior and mental processes.
D
Psychology is limited to the study of conscious experiences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of psychology as a scientific discipline. Psychology is broadly defined as the scientific study of behavior and mental processes, which includes thoughts, emotions, and actions.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology is not limited to treating mental illnesses. While clinical psychology focuses on diagnosis and treatment, the field also includes research, cognitive processes, development, social behavior, and more.
Step 3: Note that psychology relies heavily on empirical methods. This means psychologists use systematic observation, experimentation, and data analysis to understand behavior and mental processes, rather than relying solely on intuition or anecdote.
Step 4: Understand that psychology studies both conscious and unconscious processes. It is not limited to conscious experiences but also explores unconscious influences, such as in psychoanalysis or implicit cognition.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Psychology is the scientific study of behavior and mental processes' is true because it accurately captures the scope and methodology of the field.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah