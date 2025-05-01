Which of the following terms best describes grief experienced when there is no closure or completion to the death event?
A
Disenfranchised grief
B
Anticipatory grief
C
Ambiguous loss
D
Complicated grief
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of grief and its different types. Grief is the emotional response to loss, particularly the death of a loved one, and it can manifest in various forms depending on the circumstances surrounding the loss.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the given terms: Disenfranchised grief refers to grief that is not socially recognized; Anticipatory grief occurs before an expected loss; Complicated grief is prolonged and intense grief that disrupts normal functioning; Ambiguous loss is grief experienced when the loss is unclear or lacks closure.
Step 3: Focus on the key phrase in the question: 'no closure or completion to the death event.' This indicates that the loss is uncertain or unclear, which aligns with the concept of ambiguous loss.
Step 4: Match the definitions to the scenario. Since ambiguous loss specifically describes grief when the loss is unclear or lacks closure, it best fits the description in the question.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Ambiguous loss' is the best descriptor for grief experienced without closure or completion to the death event.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah