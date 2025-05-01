Which of the following sentences is an example of direct characterization in the context of describing emotional responses according to theories of emotion?
A
Sarah's heart raced and she felt butterflies in her stomach before speaking.
B
Sarah avoided eye contact and kept her distance from others at the party.
C
Sarah's hands trembled and her voice shook as she entered the crowded room.
D
Sarah was a nervous person who often felt anxious in social situations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of direct characterization in psychology, especially in the context of describing emotional responses. Direct characterization explicitly states a character's feelings or traits, rather than showing them through behavior or physical symptoms.
Step 2: Review each sentence to determine whether it shows (indirect characterization) or tells (direct characterization) about Sarah's emotional state.
Step 3: Identify sentences that describe Sarah's physical reactions or behaviors (e.g., heart racing, avoiding eye contact, trembling hands). These are examples of indirect characterization because they imply emotions through observable signs.
Step 4: Find the sentence that explicitly states Sarah's emotional state or personality trait without relying on physical or behavioral clues. This is the direct characterization example.
Step 5: Conclude that the sentence which directly states Sarah's nervousness and anxiety is the example of direct characterization, as it clearly tells the reader about her emotional state.
