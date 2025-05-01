According to Ji-li Jiang's account in 'Red Scarf Girl', which psychological factor best explains why so many people went along with the Cultural Revolution?
A
Conformity to group norms and pressure to fit in with the majority
B
Genetic predisposition toward authoritarianism
C
A lack of education and inability to understand propaganda
D
Innate aggression and a desire for violence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key psychological concept in the question, which is about why people conformed during the Cultural Revolution according to Ji-li Jiang's account.
Understand the concept of conformity: it refers to the tendency of individuals to align their attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors with those of a group, often due to social pressure or the desire to fit in.
Consider how conformity to group norms can explain widespread participation or compliance in social movements, especially under strong social or political pressure.
Evaluate the other options (genetic predisposition, lack of education, innate aggression) and recognize that these are less directly related to social psychological explanations of behavior in a group context.
Conclude that the best psychological explanation is conformity to group norms and pressure to fit in with the majority, as it directly addresses social influence and group dynamics described in Ji-li Jiang's narrative.
