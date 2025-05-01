Which of the following statements best describes social support in the context of social psychology?
A
Social support is the act of attributing people's behavior to their personality rather than situational factors.
B
Social support is the process of influencing others to change their attitudes or behaviors through persuasion.
C
Social support is the tendency to conform to group norms even when they conflict with personal beliefs.
D
Social support refers to the perception and reality that one is cared for, has assistance available from others, and is part of a supportive social network.
Step 1: Understand the concept of social support in social psychology, which involves the perception and reality that an individual is cared for, has assistance available from others, and is part of a supportive social network.
Step 2: Review each provided statement carefully and identify the key psychological concept it describes, such as attribution, persuasion, conformity, or social support.
Step 3: Recognize that attributing behavior to personality rather than situational factors relates to the attribution theory, not social support.
Step 4: Identify that influencing others to change attitudes or behaviors through persuasion is related to social influence, not social support.
Step 5: Note that conforming to group norms despite personal beliefs describes conformity, which is distinct from social support, confirming that the correct description of social support is about care, assistance, and belonging to a supportive network.
