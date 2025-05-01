Which of the following statements is true of baby boomers?
A
Baby boomers are the generation born between 1946 and 1964.
B
Baby boomers experienced childhood during the Great Depression.
C
Baby boomers are the youngest generation currently entering the workforce.
D
Baby boomers are known for being the first generation to grow up with the internet.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the time period that defines the baby boomer generation. Baby boomers are typically defined as those born between 1946 and 1964.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the known characteristics and historical context of baby boomers.
Check the statement about experiencing childhood during the Great Depression. Since the Great Depression occurred mainly in the 1930s, this would not align with the birth years of baby boomers.
Consider the statement about being the youngest generation entering the workforce. Baby boomers are older than generations such as Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z, so this statement is incorrect.
Assess the statement about growing up with the internet. The internet became widespread much later, so baby boomers were not the first generation to grow up with it; this applies more to Millennials and younger generations.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah