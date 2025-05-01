Which of the following best describes a typical difference in peer relationships between boys and girls during adolescence?
A
Girls typically prefer competitive group activities, whereas boys focus on emotional support within their friendships.
B
Boys are more likely than girls to avoid forming any peer groups during adolescence.
C
Girls tend to form smaller, more intimate groups focused on emotional sharing, while boys often form larger groups centered around shared activities.
D
There are no significant differences in peer relationships between boys and girls during adolescence.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the nature of peer relationships during adolescence, which often differ between boys and girls due to socialization patterns and developmental factors.
Step 2: Recognize that girls typically form smaller, more intimate groups where emotional sharing and support are emphasized, reflecting a focus on close, personal connections.
Step 3: Note that boys often form larger groups that center around shared activities, such as sports or games, highlighting a preference for group-based interactions rather than intimate emotional exchanges.
Step 4: Compare the options given in the problem to these typical patterns, identifying which description aligns with established psychological research on adolescent peer relationships.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one stating that girls tend to form smaller, more intimate groups focused on emotional sharing, while boys often form larger groups centered around shared activities.
