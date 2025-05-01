In developmental psychology, the deployment of a parent (such as military deployment) is most likely to affect their children in which of the following ways?
A
Children usually develop a secure attachment style as a result of parental deployment.
B
Children are unlikely to experience any changes in their social relationships during the parent's deployment.
C
Children typically show improved academic performance during the parent's deployment.
D
Children may experience increased emotional and behavioral difficulties due to separation from the deployed parent.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attachment styles in developmental psychology, which describe the patterns of bonding between children and their caregivers, typically secure or insecure.
Recognize that parental deployment often leads to separation and stress, which can disrupt the child's sense of security and attachment.
Consider the impact of separation on children's emotional well-being, noting that increased emotional and behavioral difficulties are common responses to such stressors.
Evaluate the effects on social relationships and academic performance, understanding that these areas are more likely to be negatively affected rather than improved or unchanged during parental deployment.
Conclude that the most supported outcome in developmental psychology research is that children may experience increased emotional and behavioral difficulties due to separation from the deployed parent.
