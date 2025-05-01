Which of the following is true regarding children's interaction with screens and media?
A
Excessive screen time in early childhood has been linked to delays in language development.
B
Screen media always improves children's attention span regardless of content.
C
There is no evidence that screen time affects children's social skills.
D
Children under 2 years old benefit cognitively from unlimited screen exposure.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on the effects of screen time and media exposure on children's development, particularly in early childhood.
Step 2: Recall research findings in developmental psychology that examine how excessive screen time can impact various areas such as language development, attention span, and social skills.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement based on empirical evidence: For example, consider studies showing that excessive screen time in early childhood is associated with delays in language development.
Step 4: Recognize that screen media does not always improve attention span; in fact, the effect depends heavily on the content and context of media exposure.
Step 5: Understand that there is evidence suggesting screen time can affect social skills, and that unlimited screen exposure for children under 2 years old is generally not recommended due to potential negative cognitive effects.
