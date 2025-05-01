Which of the following is true of moral awareness in infants?
A
Infants are capable of understanding complex moral dilemmas.
B
Infants demonstrate a fully developed sense of justice.
C
Infants consistently apply societal moral rules in their interactions.
D
Infants show basic preferences for prosocial behavior, indicating early moral awareness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of moral awareness: It refers to the ability to recognize and respond to moral aspects of situations, such as distinguishing right from wrong or showing concern for others.
Consider developmental psychology research on infants: Studies show that even very young infants display preferences for prosocial behavior, such as helping or showing empathy, which suggests early forms of moral awareness.
Evaluate the complexity of moral understanding in infants: Infants do not have the cognitive capacity to understand complex moral dilemmas or fully developed concepts of justice, as these require advanced reasoning skills that develop later in childhood.
Recognize that infants do not consistently apply societal moral rules: Moral rules are learned over time through socialization, and infants are just beginning to develop these understandings.
Conclude that the most accurate statement is that infants show basic preferences for prosocial behavior, indicating early moral awareness, rather than complex or fully developed moral reasoning.
