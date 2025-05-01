Which of the following groups has the highest rate of suicide?
A
Adolescent girls
B
Young adult men
C
Middle-aged women
D
Older adult men
Step 1: Understand the context of suicide rates by demographic groups, which often vary by age and gender due to psychological, social, and biological factors.
Step 2: Recognize that suicide rates are typically measured as the number of suicides per 100,000 individuals within a specific group over a given time period.
Step 3: Review epidemiological data or research findings that show trends in suicide rates across different age and gender groups, noting that older adult men consistently have higher rates compared to other groups.
Step 4: Consider psychological theories and risk factors such as social isolation, mental health issues, and access to lethal means, which disproportionately affect older adult men and contribute to their higher suicide rates.
Step 5: Conclude that among the groups listed (adolescent girls, young adult men, middle-aged women), older adult men have the highest suicide rate based on empirical evidence and psychological research.
