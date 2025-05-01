Which of the following are components of the dual-process model of coping with bereavement?
A
Denial and acceptance stages
B
Loss-oriented and restoration-oriented processes
C
Avoidance and confrontation strategies
D
Problem-focused and emotion-focused coping
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the dual-process model of coping with bereavement, which explains how individuals manage grief by alternating between two types of coping processes.
Step 2: Identify the two main components of this model: loss-oriented processes, which involve dealing directly with the emotions and thoughts related to the loss, and restoration-oriented processes, which involve adapting to life changes and new roles after the loss.
Step 3: Recognize that denial and acceptance stages are part of the stage theories of grief, not the dual-process model.
Step 4: Note that avoidance and confrontation strategies, as well as problem-focused and emotion-focused coping, are general coping strategies but do not specifically define the dual-process model components.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct components of the dual-process model are the loss-oriented and restoration-oriented processes, as they capture the dynamic and oscillating nature of coping with bereavement.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah