In social psychology, we are most persuaded by ______ that we identify with.
A
strangers
B
authority figures we dislike
C
irrelevant messages
D
communicators
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of persuasion in social psychology, which involves how individuals are influenced by others to change their attitudes, beliefs, or behaviors.
Recognize that the effectiveness of persuasion often depends on the source or communicator delivering the message.
Identify that people are most persuaded by communicators they identify with, meaning those with whom they share similarities or feel a connection.
Eliminate options that do not fit this idea, such as strangers (unknown individuals), authority figures we dislike (negative feelings reduce persuasion), and irrelevant messages (lack of connection or importance).
Conclude that the correct answer is 'communicators' because persuasion is strongest when the source is relatable or similar to the audience.
