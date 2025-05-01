Which of the following statements is true of many inner-city schools in the context of social psychology?
A
They often face limited resources and higher student-to-teacher ratios compared to suburban schools.
B
They typically have more funding per student than schools in affluent neighborhoods.
C
They generally have lower rates of student mobility than rural schools.
D
They are less likely to experience issues related to social inequality and discrimination.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which focuses on inner-city schools and their characteristics from a social psychology perspective.
Step 2: Recognize that social psychology examines how social environments and structures influence behavior and outcomes, including educational settings.
Step 3: Analyze each statement by considering common social and economic factors affecting inner-city schools, such as funding disparities, resource availability, and social inequality.
Step 4: Recall that many inner-city schools often face challenges like limited resources and higher student-to-teacher ratios, which impact student experiences and outcomes.
Step 5: Compare this understanding with the other options, noting that inner-city schools typically do not have more funding per student, do not have lower student mobility rates than rural schools, and often experience significant issues related to social inequality and discrimination.
