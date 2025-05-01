In social psychology, informal communication consists of all of the following except:
A
Rumors spread through social networks
B
Casual conversations in the break room
C
Gossip among coworkers
D
Official company memos
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of informal communication in social psychology. Informal communication refers to the casual, unofficial, and spontaneous interactions that occur naturally among individuals, often outside formal channels.
Step 2: Identify examples of informal communication. These typically include rumors spread through social networks, casual conversations in places like break rooms, and gossip among coworkers, as these are all unofficial and spontaneous.
Step 3: Recognize what does not fit the definition of informal communication. Official company memos are formal, planned, and distributed through official channels, making them part of formal communication.
Step 4: Compare each option against the definition of informal communication to determine which one is the exception.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that represents formal communication, which in this case is 'Official company memos.'
