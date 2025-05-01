Of the following, which intervention would a feminist therapist probably consider most essential?
A
Empowering clients to recognize and challenge societal gender roles and power imbalances
B
Focusing primarily on unconscious conflicts from early childhood
C
Utilizing systematic desensitization to reduce specific phobias
D
Encouraging clients to adapt to existing social norms for better adjustment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core principles of feminist therapy, which emphasize the impact of societal gender roles, power imbalances, and social context on an individual's psychological well-being.
Recognize that feminist therapy aims to empower clients by helping them identify and challenge oppressive social structures rather than focusing solely on internal conflicts or symptoms.
Evaluate each intervention option in light of feminist therapy's goals: interventions that focus on unconscious conflicts or symptom reduction do not align with feminist therapy's emphasis on social empowerment.
Identify that empowering clients to recognize and challenge societal gender roles and power imbalances directly addresses the social and political context central to feminist therapy.
Conclude that the intervention most essential to feminist therapy is the one that promotes client empowerment in relation to societal gender roles and power dynamics.
