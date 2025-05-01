Which of the following actions is most characteristic of an empathic listener when a friend is upset?
A
They change the subject to distract the friend from their emotions.
B
They immediately offer advice and solutions to fix the problem.
C
They listen attentively and validate the friend's feelings without judgment.
D
They minimize the friend's concerns by saying things could be worse.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of empathic listening, which involves fully focusing on the speaker, understanding their feelings, and responding in a way that shows genuine care and validation.
Step 2: Recognize that empathic listening requires avoiding distractions or changing the subject, as this can make the speaker feel unheard or dismissed.
Step 3: Identify that immediately offering advice or solutions can sometimes interrupt the emotional process and may not acknowledge the speaker's feelings adequately.
Step 4: Note that minimizing concerns by comparing them to worse situations can invalidate the speaker's emotions and reduce their willingness to share.
Step 5: Conclude that the most characteristic action of an empathic listener is to listen attentively and validate the friend's feelings without judgment, creating a supportive and understanding environment.
