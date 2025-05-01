Which of the following sentences best provides evidence that the fisherman expects to be treated fairly?
A
The fisherman asks how many fish are in the lake.
B
The fisherman wonders if the weather will affect the fishing.
C
The fisherman decides to repair his net before going out to sea.
D
The fisherman says, 'I trust that everyone will split the catch equally.'
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'expecting to be treated fairly' in psychological terms, which relates to the idea of fairness, trust, and social expectations in human behavior.
Step 2: Analyze each sentence to identify whether it reflects an expectation about fairness or equitable treatment.
Step 3: The first sentence, 'The fisherman asks how many fish are in the lake,' shows curiosity or information gathering, not fairness expectation.
Step 4: The second sentence, 'The fisherman wonders if the weather will affect the fishing,' reflects concern about external conditions, not fairness.
Step 5: The third sentence, 'The fisherman decides to repair his net before going out to sea,' indicates preparation, not fairness expectation. The fourth sentence, 'I trust that everyone will split the catch equally,' explicitly expresses an expectation of fair treatment.
