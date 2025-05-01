Why did Erikson emphasize the importance of the psychosocial crisis of adolescence in his theory of development?
A
Because it is a critical period for developing a sense of identity versus role confusion, which shapes future psychological well-being
B
Because adolescence is primarily focused on resolving trust versus mistrust
C
Because it is the stage when individuals achieve generativity versus stagnation
D
Because adolescence is when children learn industry versus inferiority
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development consists of eight stages, each characterized by a specific crisis that individuals must resolve to develop healthily.
Identify that adolescence corresponds to the fifth stage in Erikson's theory, which focuses on the crisis of 'identity versus role confusion.'
Recognize that during adolescence, individuals explore different roles, beliefs, and goals to form a coherent sense of self or identity.
Note that successfully resolving this crisis leads to a strong sense of identity, which is crucial for future psychological well-being and social functioning.
Contrast this with other stages mentioned in the options, such as 'trust versus mistrust' (infancy), 'generativity versus stagnation' (middle adulthood), and 'industry versus inferiority' (childhood), to understand why adolescence specifically centers on identity development.
