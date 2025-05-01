Which characteristic must be present before an infant can experience pride?
A
Attachment to a primary caregiver
B
A sense of self-awareness
C
Recognition of familiar faces
D
The ability to walk independently
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that pride is a self-conscious emotion, which means it requires the individual to have some awareness of themselves as separate entities.
Recognize that before an infant can experience pride, they must develop a sense of self-awareness, meaning they can identify themselves as distinct from others.
Consider developmental milestones: self-awareness typically emerges around 18 to 24 months, often tested by the mirror recognition test where infants recognize themselves in a mirror.
Evaluate the other options: attachment to a primary caregiver, recognition of familiar faces, and ability to walk independently are important developmental aspects but do not directly enable the experience of pride.
Conclude that the key characteristic necessary for experiencing pride is the infant's sense of self-awareness, as it allows them to evaluate their own actions and achievements.
