Which of the following statements about smiling is true?
A
Smiling is only a voluntary facial expression and cannot occur spontaneously.
B
Smiling always indicates that a person is experiencing positive emotions.
C
Smiling is universally recognized as a sign of happiness across all cultures.
D
Smiling is never used to mask negative emotions.
Step 1: Understand the nature of smiling in psychology. Smiling can be both voluntary (controlled consciously) and involuntary (spontaneous), often linked to genuine emotional states.
Step 2: Recognize that smiling does not always indicate positive emotions. People may smile to mask discomfort, nervousness, or other negative feelings, which is known as a social or polite smile.
Step 3: Consider cultural aspects of smiling. Research shows that smiling is generally recognized as a sign of happiness across many cultures, but the frequency and social rules about smiling can vary.
Step 4: Evaluate the statements given: the first statement is false because smiling can be spontaneous; the second is false because smiling does not always indicate positive emotions; the third is true as smiling is widely recognized as a sign of happiness; the fourth is false because smiling can be used to mask negative emotions.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Smiling is universally recognized as a sign of happiness across all cultures' is the most accurate based on psychological research on facial expressions and emotions.
