In the context of emotion, what does the use of sensory language in the excerpt most likely convey about Stephen's feelings?
A
Stephen is expressing logical reasoning rather than emotional experience.
B
Stephen is emotionally detached and unaffected by his surroundings.
C
Stephen is confused and unable to interpret his own feelings.
D
Stephen is experiencing intense emotions that are vividly felt and perceived through his senses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that sensory language refers to descriptive words that appeal to the five senses: sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell. In psychology, sensory language often helps convey the intensity and vividness of emotional experiences.
Recognize that when a character uses sensory language, it typically indicates that their emotions are not just abstract thoughts but are deeply felt and experienced physically or perceptually.
Analyze the options by comparing them to the role of sensory language: logical reasoning is more cognitive and less sensory; emotional detachment implies a lack of feeling, which contradicts vivid sensory descriptions; confusion about feelings suggests uncertainty rather than clarity through senses.
Conclude that the use of sensory language most likely conveys that Stephen is experiencing intense emotions that are vividly felt and perceived through his senses, as this aligns with how sensory language functions in emotional expression.
Summarize that sensory language in emotional contexts serves to make feelings more immediate and tangible, helping readers understand the depth and intensity of the character's emotional state.
