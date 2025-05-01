In the context of social psychology, mutuality and shared decision-making require which of the following?
A
Avoidance of conflict at all costs
B
A single leader making decisions for the group
C
Open communication and equal participation from all group members
D
Competition among group members for dominance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts: Mutuality refers to a reciprocal relationship where all parties are involved and benefit, while shared decision-making involves collaborative input from all group members.
Analyze each option in the context of these concepts: Avoidance of conflict may hinder open communication, which is essential for mutuality and shared decision-making.
Consider the role of leadership: A single leader making decisions contradicts the idea of shared decision-making, which requires input from multiple members.
Evaluate the impact of competition: Competition for dominance can disrupt equal participation and mutual respect among group members.
Conclude that open communication and equal participation are necessary because they ensure that all members contribute and decisions are made collaboratively, aligning with the principles of mutuality and shared decision-making.
