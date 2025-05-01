In social psychology, the use of expert power tends to result in which of the following outcomes?
A
A high level of internalized acceptance and trust in the expert's guidance
B
Rejection of the expert's influence due to perceived coercion
C
Compliance based solely on fear of punishment
D
Temporary obedience without any change in private beliefs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of expert power in social psychology, which refers to influence derived from possessing knowledge or expertise that others perceive as valuable.
Recognize that expert power typically leads to outcomes where individuals accept the expert's guidance because they trust the expert's competence and knowledge.
Differentiate expert power from other types of power such as coercive power (which relies on fear of punishment) or legitimate power (which may lead to compliance without internal acceptance).
Identify that expert power is most likely to result in internalized acceptance, meaning the influenced individuals genuinely believe in and trust the expert's advice, rather than just complying superficially.
Conclude that the outcome associated with expert power is a high level of internalized acceptance and trust in the expert's guidance, rather than rejection, fear-based compliance, or temporary obedience.
