Which of the following is an example of a serious interpersonal counterproductive behavior in social psychology?
A
Occasionally forgetting a colleague's name
B
Arriving late to meetings
C
Taking extended lunch breaks
D
Workplace bullying
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of counterproductive interpersonal behaviors in social psychology. These are actions that harm relationships or social functioning within a group or workplace.
Step 2: Identify the severity and impact of each behavior listed. For example, occasionally forgetting a colleague's name is generally minor and unintentional, while arriving late or taking extended breaks may be seen as unprofessional but not necessarily harmful to interpersonal relationships.
Step 3: Recognize that serious interpersonal counterproductive behaviors involve intentional harm or significant negative impact on others, such as workplace bullying, which includes repeated aggressive or hostile actions toward colleagues.
Step 4: Compare the options to the definition of workplace bullying, noting that bullying is a serious, repeated behavior that damages social dynamics and psychological well-being.
Step 5: Conclude that workplace bullying is the example of a serious interpersonal counterproductive behavior because it directly undermines social harmony and individual well-being in the workplace.
