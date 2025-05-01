Which of the following best describes the attitude of contemporary Western culture toward sexuality?
A
Sexuality is seen primarily as a means of reproduction, with little emphasis on pleasure or personal expression.
B
Sexuality is generally viewed as a natural and positive aspect of human life, with increasing openness and acceptance of diverse sexual orientations.
C
Sexuality is universally discouraged and considered morally wrong in most social contexts.
D
Sexuality is strictly regulated and considered taboo, with little public discussion or acceptance of sexual diversity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about the general attitude of contemporary Western culture toward sexuality, which involves social norms, values, and openness regarding sexual behavior and identity.
Recall that contemporary Western culture tends to emphasize individual rights, personal freedom, and diversity, which influences how sexuality is perceived and discussed.
Recognize that unlike more conservative or traditional views, contemporary Western culture often promotes acceptance and positive recognition of sexuality as part of human identity, including diverse sexual orientations.
Eliminate options that describe sexuality as primarily reproductive, universally discouraged, or strictly taboo, as these do not align with the increasing openness and acceptance seen in Western societies today.
Conclude that the best description is that sexuality is generally viewed as a natural and positive aspect of human life, with growing openness and acceptance of diverse sexual orientations.
