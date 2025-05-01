Which of the following statements about the behavioral management perspective is true?
A
It rejects the use of scientific methods in studying human behavior.
B
It focuses primarily on unconscious motives and internal conflicts.
C
It is mainly concerned with the influence of genetics on personality development.
D
It emphasizes observable behaviors and the use of reinforcement to shape behavior.
1
Identify the core focus of the behavioral management perspective, which is rooted in behaviorism, a psychological approach that emphasizes observable and measurable behaviors rather than internal mental states.
Understand that behavioral management relies heavily on the use of reinforcement (both positive and negative) to encourage or discourage specific behaviors, making it practical for shaping behavior in various settings.
Recognize that this perspective does not reject scientific methods; in fact, it strongly supports empirical research and experimentation to study behavior objectively.
Note that the behavioral management perspective does not focus on unconscious motives or internal conflicts; these are more aligned with psychoanalytic theories.
Acknowledge that genetics and personality development are more central to biological or trait theories, not behavioral management, which centers on learned behaviors through interaction with the environment.
