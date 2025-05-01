Behavioral emergencies may pose a risk to the safety of the individual or others and require immediate intervention.
Step 1: Understand the definition of a behavioral emergency. A behavioral emergency refers to a situation where an individual's behavior poses an immediate risk to their own safety or the safety of others, often requiring urgent intervention.
Step 2: Analyze each statement given in the problem to determine its accuracy based on the definition of behavioral emergencies.
Step 3: Evaluate the first statement: 'Behavioral emergencies are only caused by substance abuse.' Consider that behavioral emergencies can arise from various causes, including mental health crises, medical conditions, or environmental stressors, not just substance abuse.
Step 4: Evaluate the second statement: 'Behavioral emergencies can be safely ignored if the person appears calm.' Recognize that outward calmness does not always indicate the absence of risk; some individuals may mask distress, so ignoring such situations can be dangerous.
Step 5: Evaluate the third statement: 'Behavioral emergencies always involve physical violence.' Understand that while some behavioral emergencies involve violence, others may involve self-harm, severe anxiety, or other behaviors that do not include physical violence but still require immediate attention.
