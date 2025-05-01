Which of the following best defines social psychology?
A
The scientific study of how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
B
The analysis of how the brain and nervous system impact psychological processes.
C
The study of individual differences in personality traits and how they affect behavior.
D
The examination of mental disorders and their treatment.
1
Step 1: Understand that social psychology is a branch of psychology focused on how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by others.
Step 2: Recognize that the influence can come from the actual presence of others, meaning people physically around us.
Step 3: Consider that influence also includes the imagined presence of others, such as thinking about how others might judge us.
Step 4: Include the implied presence of others, which refers to social norms or expectations that affect behavior even when others are not directly present.
Step 5: Compare these characteristics with other psychology fields mentioned, such as neuroscience, personality psychology, and clinical psychology, to identify that social psychology specifically studies social influence on individuals.
