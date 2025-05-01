Which of the following best describes reflective listening in the context of communication in the nervous system?
A
Reflective listening refers to the automatic response of muscles to sensory input without conscious thought.
B
Reflective listening is the process of sending electrical impulses across synapses to transmit information between neurons.
C
Reflective listening involves actively listening to a speaker and then paraphrasing or summarizing their message to confirm understanding.
D
Reflective listening is a technique used to block unwanted neural signals in the brain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about 'reflective listening' in communication, specifically relating to the nervous system and psychological communication processes.
Step 2: Identify that reflective listening is a communication technique rather than a physiological process like muscle response or neural transmission.
Step 3: Recognize that reflective listening involves active engagement with the speaker, where the listener paraphrases or summarizes what the speaker has said to confirm understanding.
Step 4: Differentiate reflective listening from automatic nervous system responses, such as muscle reflexes or synaptic transmission, which are biological processes rather than communication techniques.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of reflective listening is the one emphasizing active listening and paraphrasing to ensure accurate communication and understanding.
Watch next
Master Electrochemical Communication with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah