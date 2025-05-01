Which type of statement is commonly used to communicate one's feelings in a nonconfrontational manner within interpersonal communication?
A
I-statements
B
Passive-aggressive statements
C
You-statements
D
Directive statements
1
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the question, which is to identify the type of statement used to express feelings in a way that avoids confrontation in interpersonal communication.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: 'I-statements' express the speaker's feelings and thoughts without blaming others; 'Passive-aggressive statements' indirectly express negative feelings; 'You-statements' often blame or criticize the listener; 'Directive statements' give commands or instructions.
Step 3: Recognize that effective communication in interpersonal relationships often involves expressing feelings clearly and respectfully to reduce defensiveness.
Step 4: Identify that 'I-statements' are designed to communicate personal feelings and experiences without accusing or blaming the other person, which helps maintain a nonconfrontational tone.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement type commonly used to communicate feelings nonconfrontationally is the 'I-statement'.
