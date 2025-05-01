In the context of communication in the nervous system, what approximate percentage of cues in the communication process are considered non-verbal?
A
About 50% of communication cues are non-verbal
B
About 70% of communication cues are non-verbal
C
About 10% of communication cues are non-verbal
D
About 30% of communication cues are non-verbal
Step 1: Understand the context of communication in the nervous system, which involves how humans convey messages not only through words but also through body language, facial expressions, tone of voice, and other non-verbal signals.
Step 2: Recognize that psychological research on communication often highlights the importance of non-verbal cues in conveying emotions and intentions, which can sometimes be more influential than verbal content.
Step 3: Recall or review key studies in psychology and communication, such as those by Albert Mehrabian, who suggested that a significant portion of communication is non-verbal.
Step 4: Note that Mehrabian's findings indicate approximately 70% of communication cues are non-verbal, emphasizing the role of body language and tone over the actual words spoken.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, the approximate percentage of non-verbal cues in communication is about 70%, reflecting the dominant role of non-verbal communication in the nervous system's message transmission.
