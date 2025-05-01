Which skill in communication within the nervous system helps to eliminate miscommunication?
A
Ignoring feedback
B
Assuming intent without clarification
C
Active listening
D
Interrupting frequently
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of communication within the nervous system, which involves sending, receiving, and interpreting signals accurately to ensure effective interaction.
Step 2: Recognize that miscommunication occurs when messages are misunderstood, distorted, or not properly received, leading to errors in response or behavior.
Step 3: Identify the role of feedback in communication, which is the process of confirming or clarifying the message to ensure it was understood correctly.
Step 4: Learn that 'Active listening' is a communication skill where the receiver fully concentrates, understands, responds, and remembers what is being said, thereby reducing misunderstandings.
Step 5: Compare active listening with other options like ignoring feedback, assuming intent without clarification, and interrupting frequently, which tend to increase miscommunication rather than eliminate it.
