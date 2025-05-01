Which of the following groups is most likely to experience a decline in marital satisfaction due to stress?
A
Couples with young children facing financial difficulties
B
Couples who have recently retired and report low stress levels
C
Couples who regularly engage in shared leisure activities
D
Couples with high levels of social support from family and friends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of marital satisfaction and how external stressors can impact it. Marital satisfaction refers to the subjective evaluation of the quality and happiness within a marriage.
Identify the role of stress in marital satisfaction. Stressful life events, such as financial difficulties or parenting challenges, can increase tension and reduce satisfaction between partners.
Analyze each group in the problem: Couples with young children facing financial difficulties are likely under multiple stressors; couples who have recently retired with low stress levels face fewer stressors; couples engaging in shared leisure activities often strengthen their bond; couples with high social support benefit from buffering effects against stress.
Apply psychological theories such as the stress spillover model, which suggests that stress from external sources (like financial strain and child-rearing) can spill over into the marital relationship, reducing satisfaction.
Conclude that couples with young children facing financial difficulties are most vulnerable to declines in marital satisfaction due to the combined pressures of parenting and financial stress.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah