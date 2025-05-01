Which piece of evidence best supports the idea that dehumanization increases immoral behavior?
A
Research indicating that people who experience empathy are less likely to engage in immoral actions
B
Studies showing that individuals who view others as less than human are more likely to endorse or commit acts of violence against them
C
Experiments demonstrating that group conformity leads to increased prosocial behavior
D
Findings that moral reasoning improves with age and education
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: dehumanization and its relationship to immoral behavior.
Understand that dehumanization involves perceiving others as less than human, which can reduce empathy and moral concern.
Evaluate each piece of evidence to see which directly links dehumanization to an increase in immoral actions.
Recognize that studies showing individuals who view others as less than human are more likely to commit or endorse violence provide direct support for the idea that dehumanization increases immoral behavior.
Conclude that this evidence best supports the idea because it explicitly connects the perception of others as less than human with immoral outcomes.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah