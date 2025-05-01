Which of the following is NOT an example of punishment according to behavioral psychology?
A
Taking away a teenager's video game privileges after they break curfew
B
Giving a child extra chores for talking back to a parent
C
Providing a child with a treat for completing their homework
D
Scolding a dog when it chews on furniture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of punishment in behavioral psychology. Punishment is any consequence that decreases the likelihood of a behavior occurring again. It can be either positive (adding an unpleasant stimulus) or negative (removing a pleasant stimulus).
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it decreases the behavior by applying punishment principles. For example, taking away video game privileges is negative punishment because it removes a pleasant stimulus to reduce breaking curfew.
Step 3: Identify if the consequence involves adding something unpleasant (positive punishment) or removing something pleasant (negative punishment) to reduce the behavior. Giving extra chores is positive punishment because it adds an unpleasant task to reduce talking back.
Step 4: Recognize that providing a child with a treat for completing homework is a form of reinforcement, not punishment, because it adds a pleasant stimulus to increase the desired behavior.
Step 5: Confirm that scolding a dog is positive punishment since it adds an unpleasant stimulus to reduce chewing on furniture, and thus is an example of punishment.
