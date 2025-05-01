In cognitive psychology, how are assimilation and accommodation similar according to Piaget's theory of cognitive development?
A
Both involve rejecting new information that does not fit with current schemas.
B
Both refer to the process of forgetting irrelevant information.
C
Both are processes that help individuals adapt to new information by modifying their existing cognitive schemas.
D
Both are exclusively used during adulthood.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts of assimilation and accommodation in Piaget's theory. Assimilation involves integrating new information into existing cognitive schemas without changing the schema, while accommodation involves altering existing schemas or creating new ones to incorporate new information.
Step 2: Recognize that both assimilation and accommodation are mechanisms that allow individuals to adapt to new experiences and information, which is central to cognitive development.
Step 3: Note that neither assimilation nor accommodation involves rejecting new information; instead, they both work to incorporate or adjust to new information.
Step 4: Understand that these processes are not about forgetting irrelevant information but about modifying or expanding cognitive structures to better understand the world.
Step 5: Realize that assimilation and accommodation occur throughout various stages of development, not exclusively in adulthood, making them fundamental processes in learning and adaptation across the lifespan.
