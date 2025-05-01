In cognitive psychology, the validity of a syllogism depends on which of the following factors?
A
The logical structure of its premises and conclusion
B
The truth of its premises
C
The emotional appeal of its content
D
The familiarity of the terms used
1
Understand that in cognitive psychology, a syllogism is a form of logical reasoning where a conclusion is drawn from two premises.
Recognize that the validity of a syllogism refers to whether the conclusion logically follows from the premises, regardless of the actual truth of those premises.
Identify that the key factor for validity is the logical structure connecting the premises to the conclusion, meaning the form of the argument must be such that if the premises are true, the conclusion must be true.
Note that the truth of the premises themselves does not determine validity; a syllogism can be valid even if the premises are false, as long as the logical form is correct.
Understand that factors like emotional appeal or familiarity of terms do not affect the logical validity of a syllogism, as validity is strictly about logical form.
