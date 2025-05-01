Which theory best explains how we perceive low-pitched sounds?
A
Frequency theory
B
Trichromatic theory
C
Opponent-process theory
D
Place theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is about how we perceive low-pitched sounds, which relates to auditory perception in psychology.
Step 2: Review the main theories of auditory perception: Frequency theory, Place theory, Trichromatic theory, and Opponent-process theory.
Step 3: Recall that Trichromatic theory and Opponent-process theory primarily explain color vision, not sound perception.
Step 4: Differentiate between Frequency theory and Place theory: Frequency theory suggests that the rate of nerve impulses matches the frequency of a sound wave, explaining low-pitched sound perception, while Place theory explains perception of high-pitched sounds based on where the cochlea is stimulated.
Step 5: Conclude that Frequency theory best explains how we perceive low-pitched sounds because it focuses on the firing rate of auditory neurons corresponding to sound frequency.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah