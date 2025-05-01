Which of the following best describes the exemplar model of concept formation in cognitive psychology?
A
It involves creating a mental image of the average features of a category.
B
It involves using a set of strict rules to define category membership.
C
It involves forming concepts based solely on trial and error learning.
D
It involves comparing new stimuli to specific examples stored in memory.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the exemplar model of concept formation suggests that people categorize new stimuli by comparing them to specific examples (exemplars) they have encountered before, rather than to an average or prototype.
Recognize that this model contrasts with the prototype model, which involves creating a mental image of the average features of a category.
Note that the exemplar model does not rely on strict rules or definitions for category membership, but rather on memory of individual instances.
Acknowledge that trial and error learning is not the primary mechanism in the exemplar model; instead, it is about memory comparison.
Therefore, the best description of the exemplar model is that it involves comparing new stimuli to specific examples stored in memory.
