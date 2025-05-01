According to the social-cognitive perspective in cognitive psychology, the experience of depression has been linked with which of the following?
A
Genetic mutations affecting neurotransmitter production
B
Excessive dopamine activity in the brain
C
Negative thought patterns and a sense of learned helplessness
D
Structural abnormalities in the occipital lobe
1
Understand that the social-cognitive perspective in cognitive psychology focuses on how cognitive processes, such as thoughts and beliefs, influence emotions and behaviors.
Recognize that this perspective emphasizes the role of learned behaviors and thought patterns, rather than biological or structural brain factors, in psychological conditions like depression.
Identify that negative thought patterns, such as pessimism and self-criticism, are central to the social-cognitive explanation of depression.
Understand the concept of learned helplessness, which occurs when individuals believe they have no control over their situation, leading to feelings of hopelessness and depression.
Conclude that, according to the social-cognitive perspective, depression is linked to negative thought patterns and a sense of learned helplessness, rather than genetic mutations, excessive dopamine activity, or structural brain abnormalities.
