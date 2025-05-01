Which of the following is an aspect of cognitive appraisal in cognitive psychology?
A
Experiencing physiological arousal in response to a stimulus
B
Evaluating the significance of an event for one's well-being
C
Engaging in classical conditioning to learn new behaviors
D
Demonstrating reflexive motor responses to external stimuli
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cognitive appraisal refers to the process by which an individual evaluates and interprets the significance of an event or stimulus, particularly in relation to their own well-being or goals.
Recognize that cognitive appraisal is a mental evaluation, not a physiological or automatic response. It involves conscious assessment rather than reflexive or conditioned behaviors.
Review each option and identify which one involves a mental evaluation of the event's meaning or importance to the individual, rather than a physical reaction or learned behavior.
Note that 'Experiencing physiological arousal' describes a bodily response, not an appraisal; 'Engaging in classical conditioning' refers to learning through association; 'Demonstrating reflexive motor responses' involves automatic reactions.
Conclude that the correct aspect of cognitive appraisal is 'Evaluating the significance of an event for one's well-being,' as it directly involves the cognitive interpretation and assessment process.
