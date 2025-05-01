In cognitive psychology, what is the ultimate result of the mum effect?
A
Group members experience increased trust and transparency.
B
Positive feedback is ignored in favor of criticism.
C
Important negative information is withheld, leading to poor decision-making.
D
Individuals become more likely to share bad news openly.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the mum effect as a concept in cognitive psychology, which refers to the tendency of individuals to withhold negative or bad news in communication.
Step 2: Recognize that this withholding behavior is often motivated by a desire to avoid conflict, discomfort, or negative consequences associated with delivering bad news.
Step 3: Analyze the consequences of the mum effect, focusing on how withholding important negative information can impact group dynamics and decision-making processes.
Step 4: Connect the mum effect to its ultimate result: when important negative information is not shared, it can lead to poor decision-making because the group lacks critical data needed to evaluate situations accurately.
Step 5: Contrast this with incorrect options, such as increased trust or open sharing of bad news, which are not consistent with the mum effect's definition and outcomes.
