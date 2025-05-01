Which of the following is a cognitive psychology-related benefit for businesses that hire physically disabled people?
A
They automatically increase their annual profits without any other changes.
B
They reduce the need for employee training programs.
C
They foster greater workplace diversity, which can enhance problem-solving and creativity among teams.
D
They eliminate all workplace conflicts.
1
Understand the core concept of cognitive psychology, which studies mental processes such as perception, memory, problem-solving, and creativity.
Recognize that hiring physically disabled people contributes to workplace diversity, which cognitive psychology suggests can enhance cognitive processes like problem-solving and creativity within teams.
Analyze why increased diversity leads to better problem-solving: diverse perspectives encourage different ways of thinking, which can improve innovation and decision-making.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering cognitive psychology principles: automatic profit increase or elimination of conflicts are not directly linked to cognitive processes, and reducing training needs is unrelated to cognitive benefits.
Conclude that the cognitive psychology-related benefit is fostering greater workplace diversity, which enhances problem-solving and creativity among teams.
