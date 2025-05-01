Which of the following individuals is engaging in a cognitive process?
A
A runner's heart rate increasing during exercise
B
A student mentally solving a math problem
C
A person reflexively blinking when a light flashes
D
A plant growing toward sunlight
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a cognitive process is. Cognitive processes involve mental activities related to acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and the senses. Examples include thinking, problem-solving, memory, and decision-making.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it involves mental activity or automatic physiological responses. For example, a runner's heart rate increasing is a physiological response, not a cognitive process.
Step 3: Consider the option 'A student mentally solving a math problem.' This clearly involves active thinking and problem-solving, which are cognitive processes.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options: reflexive blinking is an automatic response, and a plant growing toward sunlight is a biological process, neither involving cognition.
Step 5: Conclude that the individual engaging in a cognitive process is the student mentally solving a math problem, as this requires conscious mental effort and problem-solving skills.
